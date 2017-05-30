Ferrari Challenge Europe – A Ladies Affair

In 2017 Ferrari Challenge Europe there are three ladies competing in the Ladies Cup, a subclass for the Coppa Shell category. Manuela Gostner is from Italy and is the more experienced of the three, being part of the championship since 2014. Her sister Corinna is sitting out this year but will rejoin the series for the Finali Mondiali at Mugello. Deborah Mayer is from France, she’s racing in the Ferrari Challenge for the second season in a row. Tina Kok is from Denmark and made her debut in Valencia, home of the first round for the 2017 season. All the ladies are racing the brand new 488 Challenge car, the seventh model used in the one-make series, the first turbo engine car.

