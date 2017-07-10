Ferrari 812 Superfast – Vehicle Dynamic

The 812 Superfast is the first Ferrari to introduce Electric Power Steering (EPS) which, in line with Ferrari tradition, is used to fully exploit the potential of the car in terms of performance by integrating it with all of the electronic vehicle dynamics controls.

The car also sees the introduction of the Virtual Short Wheelbase 2.0 system (PCV) which, starting from the experience gained with the F12tdf, combines electric front-wheel steering assistance with the mechanical concept built around tyre dimensions and the rear-wheel steering. All integrated with the vehicle dynamics control systems based on Version 5.0 of the SSC, with the aim of improving the agility and response time to steering wheel inputs of the 812 Superfast.

