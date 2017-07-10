Ferrari 812 Superfast – Powertrain

At the development stage, Ferrari’s engineers set themselves the goal of exceeding the specific power output of the F12berlinetta’s V12.

To do so, they decided to focus their efforts principally on optimising the intake system and combustion efficiency to fully exploit the increase in the engine’s displacement from 6.2 to 6.5 litres.

These aspects increased the maximum amount of air that could be drawn into the engine (and thus its power output) thereby boosting its efficiency.

The development process resulted in a maximum power output of 800 cv at 8,500 rpm, a new benchmark for the Ferrari range, in addition to a specific power output of 123 cv/l, a completely unprecedented figure for an engine front-mounted in a production car.

