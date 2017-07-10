Ferrari 812 Superfast – Aerodynamics

The 812 Superfast’s aero design is part of Ferrari’s ongoing commitment to continually improving performance with each new model, both in terms of speed and augmented vehicle dynamics for a more exhilarating driving experience.

The development guidelines aimed to achieve exceptionally high aerodynamic efficiency figures through boosting of the downforce that influences a car’s stability without increasing drag as the latter would negatively impact fuel consumption and maximum speed.

