Submit Video
HomeVideosFußballFC Bayern opens Shanghai office

FC Bayern opens Shanghai office

Fußball
0 Comments

FC Bayern.tv News: FC Bayern now represented in China – Brand ambassadors Elber and Lizarazu at the grand opening – Shanghai follows New York as second international office.

► Subscribe: http://fcb.de/youtube

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FCBayernEN
Twitter: https://twitter.com/fcbayernEN
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/fcbayern
Snapchat: http://fcb.de/FCBayernSnaps
Website: https://fcbayern.com
FC Bayern.tv: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv
FC Bayern.tv live: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv/de/fcbayerntvlive

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)
BundesligaFC Bayern MünchenFußball

You might be interested in

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

CLOSE