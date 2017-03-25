Exploring Melbourne with Lewis Hamilton
What does a Saturday morning in Melbourne look like for Lewis Hamilton? We rode along with the man himself to check out out some of his favourite spots and made some new friends along the way…
——
Don’t forget to subscribe to our channel to never miss any of our exclusive videos! http://bit.ly/12EFRRD
http://www.MercedesAMGF1.com
https://www.facebook.com/MercedesAMGF1
https://plus.google.com/+MercedesAMGF1
http://instagram.com/MercedesAMGF1
(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)