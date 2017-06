On Friday, 2nd June, Emirates Team New Zealand became the first team to stay up on the foils around the entire racecourse. After coming very close in their first race of the day, they finally achieved 100% flytime in their race against Groupama Team France. It was no surprise that the Kiwis were the first, having been remarkably smooth and efficient in their maneuvers since day one.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)