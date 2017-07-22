Eagle hole-outs aplenty, Spieth sails & McIlroy makes moves

SUBSCRIBE to PGA TOUR now: http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh

In The Takeaway, Teryn Schaefer recaps Round 2 of the Open and Barbasol Championships, where there were plenty of highlights despite the dicey weather, Jordan Spieth took over the solo lead, Rory McIlroy made moves of his own and Chad Collins was on 59 watch over at the Barbasol Championship.

The Open Championship, the oldest major, returns to Royal Birkdale for the first time since 2008. In 2016, Henrik Stenson edged Phil Mickelson in a thrilling finish to win the Claret Jug.

