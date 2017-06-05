Dr Jonathan Glynn Enhance A Young Players Development Part 1

Dr. Jonathan Glynn is a Senior Biomechanist & Performance Analyst at The ASPIRE Academy for Sports Excellence in Doha, Qatar from 2007. He currently leads the multi-disciplinary service team for the Table Tennis Team.

He Has a PhD in Sports Biomechanics, and has studied Sports Science and Mathematics at the Loughborough University in the UK.

During this lecture he talks about how to use Performance Analysis to enhance a young players development.

In Part 1:

– Definition of biomechanics, introduction to performance analysis & how video cameras can help you (0:00-2:56)

– What is a needs analysis and how to use it, how performance analysis can help a coach develop their players technique (2:56-6:51)

– Creating a grading system to easier track the progress of your players & using video to monitor development of your players (6:51-9:24)

– Practical examples and suggestions of how to use video cameras for performance analysis (9:24-12:44)

– How to enhance feedback to your athletes (12:44-15:39)

– How to set targets for your athletes, track their progress and make the process more fun (15:39-18:07)

