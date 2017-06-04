Dominic Thiem v Horacio Zeballos Highlights – Men’s Round 4 2017 I Roland-Garros
Dominic Thiem v Horacio Zeballos Highlights – Men’s Round 4 2017 I Roland-Garros. Here are the best moments from the men’s fourth round of Roland-Garros 2017 that opposed Dominic Thiem and Horacio Zeballos. Dominic Thiem won 6/1 – 6/3 – 6/1.
