Dirk Wagner Profile of a Table Tennis Coach Part 1

Dirk Wagner is currently The Sporting Director and Chief Coach at Grenzau Table Tennis School.

He was The Head Coach at the Werner Schlager Academy from 2010 to 2016, Chief trainer at Borussia Düsseldorf from 2006 to 2010 where he won The German Cup and German Championship in 2007, European Champions League Winner and German Championship Winner in 2008, European Champions League Winner, German Champion and German Cup Winner in 2009 (the first federation that won a triple).

He studied at the Academy of the German Olympic Sport Federation in Cologne.

During this lecture he talks in detail about the profile of a contemporary Table Tennis Coach, everything he has to know, do and think about.

In Part 1:

– What it means to be a coach of a young player (0:00-2:35)

– Diagram of everything a contemporary table tennis coach is surrounded with (2:35-7:54)

– All the different roles a table tennis coach has to fill and when he really needs to contact a specialist, especially working with young players (7:54-17:08)

Subscribe here for more official Table Tennis highlights: http://bit.ly/ittfchannel.

©ITTF

All content is the copyright of the International Table Tennis Federation. Images may not be reproduced without prior approval from the ITTF.

(Visited 3 times, 1 visits today)