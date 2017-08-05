Day 5 Highlights - The Men Break Out at the Vans US Open 2017

With the Women’s CT event on hold until Sunday, the Men’s QS10,000 took center stage today at Huntington pier at the 2017 Vans US Open of Surfing. Here’s just a slice of what went down today on Day 5 as the sprint is on to lock down the win at the biggest pro surfing event in North America. #WSL #VansUSOpen

Music: „Turning Heads“ by NVDES

