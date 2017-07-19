Day 5 Highlights – Huge Moves & High Drama at the Corona Open J-Bay 2017
Here’s the recap of all the day’s best action at the Corona Open J-Bay. First, there was a controversial heat re-surf, later a boat high-lining one of the biggest waves of the day, then a large shark trolling the lineup, not to mention Filipe Toledo’s aerial antics and Frederico Morais coming back from combo-land to defeat John John Florence. #WSL #jbay
