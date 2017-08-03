Day 3 Highlights – Dangerous Action at the Vans US Open 2017

Madness continues in Huntington Beach on day 3 of the Vans US Open of Surfing. It’s the third straight day grinding through the Round of 96, which is comprised of 24 stacked heats. To put it bluntly, the Round of 96 is where Championship Tour dreams die. #WSL #VansUSOpen

Music: „Turning Heads“ by NVDES

Subscribe to the WSL for more action: https://goo.gl/VllRuj

Watch all the latest surfing action of the world’s best surfers in the world’s best waves. Heats on demand, event highlights and exclusive interviews, right here on the WSL’s Youtube channel.

For More Visit: http://www.worldsurfleague.com/

Like the WSL on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/wsl

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/wsl

Follow us on Instagram: http://instagram.com/wsl

Follow us on Google+: https://plus.google.com/+Worldsurfleague

Follow our Tumblr: http://wslofficial.tumblr.com/

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)