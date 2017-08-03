Day 2 Highlights – Pressure Building at the Vans US Open 2017

Tropical skies, glassy conditions and a spunky hurricane swell greeted surfers and surf fans at Huntington Beach Pier on Day 2 of the Vans US Open of Surfing. Merely two days into the Women’s Championship Tour event and the Men’s QS10,000, a number of interesting storylines emerged. Here’s a look back at highlights from the day. #WSL #VansUSOpen

