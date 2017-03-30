Day 2 Highlights – Drug Aware Margaret River Pro 2017

Day 2 of any Championship Tour event is always filled with drama. This is where the huge upsets happen, and boy did they happen on Thursday. Medina, Wilkinson and Fanning were all sent packing after a burly day at Margaret River’s Main Break. But amidst the carnage there was some serious ripping.

