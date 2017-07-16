Day 1 Post Show – Corona Open J-Bay 2017
Ronnie Blakey, Peter Mel and 1977 World Champion Shaun Tomson run through all the day’s action. #WSL #jbay
Subscribe to the WSL for more action: https://goo.gl/VllRuj
Watch all the latest surfing action of the world’s best surfers in the world’s best waves. Heats on demand, event highlights and exclusive interviews, right here on the WSL’s Youtube channel.
For More Visit: http://www.worldsurfleague.com/
Like the WSL on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/wsl
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/wsl
Follow us on Instagram: http://instagram.com/wsl
Follow us on Google+: https://plus.google.com/+Worldsurfleague
Follow our Tumblr: http://wslofficial.tumblr.com/
(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)