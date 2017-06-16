Submit Video
HomeVideosFußballCorentin Tolisso's First Day at FC Bayern! ✅

Corentin Tolisso’s First Day at FC Bayern! ✅

Fußball
0 Comments

We accompanied new signing Corentin Tolisso during his first day at FC Bayern! From touching down in Munich, to his medical and finally, the signing of the contract. Enjoy!

► Subscribe: http://fcb.de/youtube

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FCBayernEN
Twitter: https://twitter.com/fcbayernEN
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/fcbayern
Snapchat: http://fcb.de/FCBayernSnaps
Website: https://fcbayern.com
FC Bayern.tv: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv
FC Bayern.tv live: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv/de/fcbayerntvlive

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)
BundesligaFC Bayern MünchenFußball

You might be interested in

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

CLOSE