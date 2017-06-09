Cink co-leads, hidden camera, & National Best Friends Day
SUBSCRIBE to PGA TOUR now: http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh
In The Takeaway, Teryn Schaefer recaps Round 1 of the FedEx St. Jude Classic, where Stewart Cink co-leads, Matt Jones was caught on candid camera and Phil & Bones define #NationalBestFriendsDay.
Welcome to the official YouTube channel of the PGA TOUR.
Daniel Berger looks to defend his title in Memphis as he joins four other past champions in the field at TPC Southwind. Last year, Daniel Berger beat runners up Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson and Steve Stricker to win his first TOUR event.
Check out https://www.pgatour.com for complete coverage along with all the latest news, scoring, and stats!
Follow PGA TOUR online:
Instagram: https://instagram.com/pgatour/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PGATour
Twitter: https://twitter.com/PGATOUR
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/pgatour
Sign up for exclusive coverage – http://www.pgatourlive.com
PGA TOUR Superstore – http://www.pgatoursuperstore.com/