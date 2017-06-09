Cink co-leads, hidden camera, & National Best Friends Day

SUBSCRIBE to PGA TOUR now: http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh

In The Takeaway, Teryn Schaefer recaps Round 1 of the FedEx St. Jude Classic, where Stewart Cink co-leads, Matt Jones was caught on candid camera and Phil & Bones define #NationalBestFriendsDay.

Daniel Berger looks to defend his title in Memphis as he joins four other past champions in the field at TPC Southwind. Last year, Daniel Berger beat runners up Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson and Steve Stricker to win his first TOUR event.

