Chambliss Returns to Former Glory in Russia

The waiting game is finally over for former World Champion Kirby Chambliss as he makes it back to back wins after blazing to glory in the Russian city of Kazan in front of 90,000 fans. This epic return to form puts him at the top of the standings and within reach of an elusive third title… see it all for yourself.

About: The Red Bull Air Race World Championship features the world’s best pilots in a motorsports competition based on speed, precision and skill. Using the fastest, most agile and lightweight racing planes, Red Bull Air Race pilots navigate a low-level aerial race track made up of air filled pylons, flying at speeds reaching 230mph while withstanding forces of up to 10g. The objective is to complete the course, navigating the 65 feet high specially designed inflatable pylons known as Air Gates in the fastest possible time. Red Bull Air Race pilots must pass between the Air Gates in the correct position taking care not to touch them with their wings. The pilots compete for points at each Red Bull Air Race and the one who accumulates the most at the end of the season is crowned Red Bull Air Race World Champion.

