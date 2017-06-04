Caroline Wozniacki v Svetlana Kuznetsova Highlights – Women’s Round 4 2017 I Roland-Garros
http://youtu.be/FTF2CuAEkWM
Caroline Wozniacki v Svetlana Kuznetsova Highlights – Women’s Round 4 2017 I Roland-Garros. Watch the best moments from the women’s fourth round of French Open 2017 that opposed Caroline Wozniacki and Svetlana Kuznetsova. Caroline Wozniacki won 6/1 – 4/6 – 6/2.
