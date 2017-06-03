Caroline Garcia v Su-Wei Hsieh Highlights – Women’s Round 3 2017 | Roland-Garros
http://youtu.be/tJkna0vxw9I
Caroline Garcia v Su-Wei Hsieh Highlights – Women’s Round 3 2017 | Roland-Garros. Watch the best moments from the Caroline Garcia / Su-Wei Hsieh duel at the women’s third round of Roland-Garros 2017. Caroline Garcia won 6/4 – 4/6 – 9/7.
Visit Roland Garros‘ official website: http://rg.fr/RGweb
