Caroline Garcia v Karolina Pliskova Highlights – Women’s Quarterfinals 2017 | Roland-Garros

Tennis
http://youtu.be/6Cfm0AYULpw

Caroline Garcia v Karolina Pliskova Highlights – Women’s Quarterfinals 2017 | Roland-Garros. Watch the best moments from the women’s quarterfinals of French Open 2017 that opposed Caroline Garcia and Karolina Pliskova. Karolina Pliskova won 7/6 – 6/4.

This is the official YouTube Channel of Roland Garros, home of the French Open. The tournament 2017 will run from 22 May- 11 June.

Roland GarrosTennis

