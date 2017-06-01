Submit Video
Caroline Garcia v Chloe Paquet Highlights – Women’s Second Round 2017 | Roland-Garros

Tennis
http://youtu.be/hautEy93bZE

Caroline Garcia v Chloe Paquet Highlights – Women’s Second Round 2017 | Roland-Garros. Here are the best moments from the women’s second round of Roland-Garros 2017 that opposed Caroline Garcia and Chloe Paquet. Caroline Garcia won 7/5 – 6/4.

