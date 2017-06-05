Caroline Garcia v Alizé Cornet Highlights – Women’s Round 4 2017 | Roland-Garros 2017
Caroline Garcia v Alizé Cornet Highlights – Women’s Round 4 2017 | Roland-Garros. Here are the best moments from the Caroline Garcia / Alizé Cornet duel at the women’s round 4 of French Open 2017. Caroline Garcia won 6/2 – 6/4.
