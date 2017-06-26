By the Numbers: Jordan Spieth’s walk-off bunker blast at Travelers

SUBSCRIBE to PGA TOUR now: http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh

Jordan Spieth closed out his 10th PGA TOUR victory in dramatic fashion after holing his third shot from the bunker to beat Daniel Berger on the first playoff hole. ShotLink dives into Spieth’s final stroke of the tournament that put him into double digit wins before the age of 24.

Welcome to the official YouTube channel of the PGA TOUR.

Here you can find everything you need to stay up to date with the world’s foremost golf tour. Check in for highlights from every tournament plus player interviews, player profiles, tournament previews, swing analysis and all the greatest shots and amazing moments. Teryn Schaefer presents the best social media posts from around the world of golf in ‘Trending on TOUR‘ and after each day’s play brings you the biggest talking points in ‚The Takeaway‘.

Check out https://www.pgatour.com for complete coverage along with all the latest news, scoring, and stats!

Follow PGA TOUR online:

Instagram: https://instagram.com/pgatour/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PGATour

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PGATOUR

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/pgatour

Sign up for exclusive coverage – http://www.pgatourlive.com

PGA TOUR Superstore – http://www.pgatoursuperstore.com/

(Visited 2 times, 1 visits today)