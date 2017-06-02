Submit Video
Bonjour Roland-Garros #5

http://youtu.be/2hUafFW2VJU

Bonjour Roland-Garros #5 – Découvrez „Bonjour Roland-Garros“, votre magazine quotidien pour découvrir les affiches du jour et les coulisses du tournoi mythique. Au sommaire de ce cinquième numéro :
– Novak Djokovic : le renouveau ?
– Lucas Pouille en quête de revanche
– Kristina Mladenovic pour une première

