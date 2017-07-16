Bob Burnquist talks X Games retirement | X Games Minneapolis 2017
Skateboard legends Bob Burnquist and Chris Cole discuss Burnquist’s decision to retire from X Games. Burnquist has competed at every X Games summer event since its inception and has 30 medals to his name.
