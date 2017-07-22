Billiards, basketball and other activities leading up to Milan test match
Bayern Munich conducts test match vs Milan in Shenzhen. Leading up to the game the players and officials attended several events: billiards challenges, a basketball game and an event at the FC Bayern Football School. The FC Bayern TV News covers it all.
