Best FC Bayern Tackles w/ Vidal, Hummels, Lahm & Martínez | 2016/17 Season
Arturo Vidal, Javier Martínez, Philipp Lahm and Mats Hummels feature in our FC Bayern tackle compilation. Who provided the best moment of defensive brilliance in the 2016/17 season?
► Subscribe: http://fcb.de/youtube
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FCBayern
Twitter: https://twitter.com/fcbayern
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/fcbayern
Snapchat: http://fcb.de/FCBayernSnaps
Website: https://fcbayern.com
FC Bayern.tv: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv
FC Bayern.tv live: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv/de/fcbayerntvlive
(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)