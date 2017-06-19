Best FC Bayern Saves 2016/17 🙌⚽
We want to know which of our three keepers produced the best save of the 2016/17 season and need your help. Use the info card (top right) to vote for your favourite FC Bayern save. The nominees are:
1.) Manuel Neuer against 1. FC Köln – Matchday 23
2.) Tom Starke against SV Darmstadt 98 – Matchday 27
3.) Sven Ulreich against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim – Matchday 32
4.) Manuel Neuer against FC Schalke 04 – Matchday 2
► Subscribe: http://fcb.de/youtube
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FCBayernEN
Twitter: https://twitter.com/fcbayernEN
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/fcbayern
Snapchat: http://fcb.de/FCBayernSnaps
Website: https://fcbayern.com
FC Bayern.tv: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv
FC Bayern.tv live: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv/de/fcbayerntvlive