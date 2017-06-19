Best FC Bayern Saves 2016/17 🙌⚽

We want to know which of our three keepers produced the best save of the 2016/17 season and need your help. Use the info card (top right) to vote for your favourite FC Bayern save. The nominees are:

1.) Manuel Neuer against 1. FC Köln – Matchday 23

2.) Tom Starke against SV Darmstadt 98 – Matchday 27

3.) Sven Ulreich against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim – Matchday 32

4.) Manuel Neuer against FC Schalke 04 – Matchday 2

