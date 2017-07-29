Behind the White Wall
Tom Clarkson takes us behind the scenes at the Hungarian Grand Prix to meet Derek Rogers and Lucy Taylor, who explains exactly what goes on behind those white walls over a race weekend.
Subscribe and be the first to watch exclusive content from the Official McLaren YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/OfficialMcLarenVids
McLaren Website | http://www.mclaren.com/formula1/
App Store | http://mclrn.co/iOS
Play Store | http://mclrn.co/Android
Facebook | https://www.facebook.com/McLaren.Racing
Twitter | https://twitter.com/McLarenF1
Google+ | https://plus.google.com/+McLaren
Instagram | http://instagram.com/mclaren/
Snapchat | McLarenRacing
Pinterest | https://uk.pinterest.com/McLarenRacing/
(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)