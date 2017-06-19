Behind the scenes: Race Teams

» Subscribe to Red Bull Air Race: http://win.gs/SubToAirRace

In his quest to bring the fans everything behind the scenes of the Red Bull Air Race, three-time World Champion Paul Bonhomme spends an afternoon with Juan Velarde and finds out what each team member brings to the table to make the number 26 pilot successful.

About: The Red Bull Air Race World Championship features the world’s best pilots in a motorsports competition based on speed, precision and skill. Using the fastest, most agile and lightweight racing planes, Red Bull Air Race pilots navigate a low-level aerial race track made up of air filled pylons, flying at speeds reaching 230mph while withstanding forces of up to 10g. The objective is to complete the course, navigating the 65 feet high specially designed inflatable pylons known as Air Gates in the fastest possible time. Red Bull Air Race pilots must pass between the Air Gates in the correct position taking care not to touch them with their wings. The pilots compete for points at each Red Bull Air Race and the one who accumulates the most at the end of the season is crowned Red Bull Air Race World Champion.

