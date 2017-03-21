Bastian Schweinsteiger – Football God | FC Bayern
Bastian Schweinsteiger completes a permanent move from Manchester United to Chicago Fire! We look back on the amazing career of the former FC Bayern fan favourite. Good luck in the US, Football God!
► Subscribe: http://fcb.de/youtube
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FCBayernEN
Twitter: https://twitter.com/fcbayernEN
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/fcbayern
Snapchat: http://fcb.de/FCBayernSnaps
Website: https://fcbayern.com
FC Bayern.tv: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv
FC Bayern.tv live: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv/de/fcbayerntvlive
(Visited 3 times, 1 visits today)