Barry Melrose schools Ryan Decenzo | X Games

Worlds collide when X Games Skateboard Street gold medalist Ryan DeCenzo plays hockey against ESPN’s own Barry Melrose. And of course, Stanley Cup 2017 predictions came up as a topic of discussion. Melrose has Nashville Predators, while DeCenzo chose the Anaheim Ducks — who were eliminated days after his prediction. Who do you have?

