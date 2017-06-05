Barry Melrose schools Ryan Decenzo | X Games
Worlds collide when X Games Skateboard Street gold medalist Ryan DeCenzo plays hockey against ESPN’s own Barry Melrose. And of course, Stanley Cup 2017 predictions came up as a topic of discussion. Melrose has Nashville Predators, while DeCenzo chose the Anaheim Ducks — who were eliminated days after his prediction. Who do you have?
