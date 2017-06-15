Ask A Pro Anything – Jeoung Youngsik

Korea’s rising star Jeoung Youngsik takes on the ITTF Ask a Pro Anything challenge with Adam Bobrow! Watch to learn more about the 2015 Korea Open champion as he tries to answer questions from his fans.

