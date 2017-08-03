Arriving in Style: Nice to Budapest with Valtteri Bottas & NetJets!

In F1, every fraction of a second is precious. So, we took a ride with Valtteri to find out how NetJets are optimising our travel.

Find out more at netjets.com, via @NetJets on Twitter, or by searching NetJets on Instagram!

——

Don’t forget to subscribe to our channel to never miss any of our exclusive videos! http://bit.ly/12EFRRD

Download the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport app: https://www.mercedesamgf1.com/en/mercedes-amg-f1/officialapp/

http://www.MercedesAMGF1.com

https://www.facebook.com/MercedesAMGF1

Tweets by MercedesAMGF1

https://plus.google.com/+MercedesAMGF1

http://instagram.com/MercedesAMGF1

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)