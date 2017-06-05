Andy Murray – Press Conference after Round 4 2017 | Roland-Garros
http://youtu.be/phUcPPo82WM
Andy Murray – Press Conference after Round 4 2017 | Roland-Garros. Watch Andy Murray’s press conference after his victory against Karen Khachanov at the men’s fourth round of French Open 2017. Andy Murray won 6/3 – 6/4 – 6/4.
Visit Roland Garros‘ official website: http://rg.fr/RGweb
