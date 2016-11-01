Vote here: http://www.ittfstarawards.com/.

Who will be the 2016 Female Table Tennis Star presented by Nittaku?

The nominees running to win the award that will be announced at Doha, Qatar on 8 December 2016 are:

DING Ning (CHN): Rio 2016 Olympic Games Singles and Team Champion, 2016 World Team Champion, two 2016 ITTF World Tour Super Series titles

Miu HIRANO (JPN): 2016 Women’s World Cup Champion, 2016 ITTF World Tour Polish Open Champion

Mima ITO (JPN): Rio 2016 Olympic Games Team Bronze Medalist which made her the Youngest ever table tennis Olympic Medalist, 2016 World Team Championships Silver Medalist

Kim SONG-I (PRK): Rio 2016 Olympic Games Singles Bronze Medalist, 2016 World Team Championships Bronze Medalist, 2016 ITTF World Tour Pyongyang Open Champion

Vote by 13 November 2016