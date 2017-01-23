Torrey Pines – North Course renovation project
Tom Weiskopf explains what went into the renovation project of Torrey Pines’ North Course, one of the host courses for the Farmers Insurance Open.
Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh
Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour
Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com
INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour
TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR
SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour
SHARE WITH FRIENDS: Tweet