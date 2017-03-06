Thomas Müller’s Diving Header v Arsenal | 2013/14 Champions League

A Round of 16 Champions League match away to Arsenal? Sounds familiar… In the 2013/14 season, Thomas Müller scored this beautiful diving header against Arsenal to make it 2-0 to FC Bayern!

