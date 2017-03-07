This Could be You! F1 Fans Win a Day with the Silver Arrows!

Allgemein
Last month, a few lucky competition winners joined the Team at Silverstone for launch of the 2017 Silver Arrow!

Check out how they reacted when they met their heroes Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas AND saw the Mercedes-AMG W08 EQ Power+ out on track for the first time!

Fancy some of that yourself? Watch out for more great competitions on www.mercedesamgf1.com!

