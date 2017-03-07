This Could be You! F1 Fans Win a Day with the Silver Arrows!
Last month, a few lucky competition winners joined the Team at Silverstone for launch of the 2017 Silver Arrow!
Check out how they reacted when they met their heroes Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas AND saw the Mercedes-AMG W08 EQ Power+ out on track for the first time!
Fancy some of that yourself? Watch out for more great competitions on www.mercedesamgf1.com!
——
Don’t forget to subscribe to our channel to never miss any of our exclusive videos! http://bit.ly/12EFRRD
http://www.MercedesAMGF1.com
https://www.facebook.com/MercedesAMGF1
https://plus.google.com/+MercedesAMGF1
http://instagram.com/MercedesAMGF1