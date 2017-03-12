Straight Rhythm 2016 FULL TV EPISODE – Red Bull Signature Series

►Watch more Straight Rhythm HERE! http://win.gs/YTStraightRhythmPlaylist

The battle of the bumps is back in Pomona, and this time the finals go down under the lights on a half-mile (0.8km) „unwound“ supercross track. James Stewart tries to defend his 2015 title against the hard-charging challengers.

