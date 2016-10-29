Seamus Power, Grayson Murray’s slo-mo swing is analyzed at Sanderson Farms

In the third round of the 2016 Sanderson Farms Championship, CBS analyst Justin Leonard breaks down Seamus Power’s and Grayson Murray’s tee shot at the Country Club of Jackson.

