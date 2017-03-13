Mr. 59 with the win, flop shot gone wrong & the adventures of Beef & Daly

In Trending On TOUR, Teryn Schaefer recaps the 2017 Valspar Championship, where the latest member of the 59 club — Adam Hadwin – notched his first PGA TOUR win, we had a viral trick shot gone wrong and Andrew “Beef” Johnston & John Daly became best friends.

SUBSCRIBE to PGA TOUR now: http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh

The Valspar Championship is held on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida. In 2016, Charl Schwartztel defeated Bill Haas on the first playoff hole and claimed his second win on the PGA TOUR.

Welcome to the official YouTube channel of the PGA TOUR.

Here you can find everything you need to stay up to date with the world’s foremost golf tour. Check in for highlights from every tournament plus player interviews, player profiles, tournament previews, swing analysis and all the greatest shots and amazing moments. Teryn Schaefer presents the best social media posts from around the world of golf in ‘Trending on TOUR‘ and after each day’s play brings you the biggest talking points in ‚The Takeaway‘.

Check out https://www.pgatour.com for complete coverage along with all the latest news, scoring, and stats!

Follow PGA TOUR online:

Instagram: https://instagram.com/pgatour/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PGATour

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PGATOUR

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/pgatour

Sign up for exclusive coverage – http://www.pgatourlive.com

PGA TOUR Superstore – http://www.pgatoursuperstore.com/