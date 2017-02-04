Mike Schultz wins Snowmobile SnoCross Adaptive gold
Mike Schultz wins the gold medal in Snowmobile SnoCross Adaptive, with Garrett Goodwin and Jeff Tweet finishing in the silver and bronze medal positions, respectively, Thursday at X Games Aspen 2017.
