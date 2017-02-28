Lukas Müllauer’s 3rd Place Run from Red Bull Playstreets 2017
► Watch the full replay of Red Bull Playstreets on Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/PlaystreetsWinner
19 year old Austrian Lukas Müllauer stepped out his front door (the dude lives next door to the setup!) and dropped into the Red Bull Playstreets course to throw down a victory lap 3rd place run in Bad Gastien.
