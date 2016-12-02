Highlights | Movement atop of the leaderboard at Hero World Challenge
In the second round of the 2016 Hero World Challenge, a number of players made big moves up the little board including tournament host Tiger Woods, who shot a round of 7-under 65.
Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh
Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour
Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com
INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour
TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR
SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour