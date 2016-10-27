GREAT Conversations – STEM

In the second part of this series recorded as part of McLaren’s unique partnership with the GREAT Britain Campaign, Tim Peake, world-renowned British astronaut, joins McLaren Applied Technologies’ Dr Caroline Hargrove, voted one of the UKs top female engineers, and record-breaking sailor Hannah White discuss the importance of STEM (science, technology, education and maths) education to encourage the next generation of British innovators, particularly girls who are under-represented in those subjects.

McLaren is partnering with the GREAT Britain campaign to celebrate ‘Innovation is GREAT’, as showcased on the MP4-31 at the United States and Mexican Grands Prix. Whether through Formula 1, road cars or Applied Technologies, McLaren is a British business embracing innovation and works with Partners and people across the world to bring insights to industries as diverse as healthcare and transport.

Watch the first part of ‚Great Conversations‘ here: https://youtu.be/fb7oJXWjJn4

To discover what makes the UK a bastion of innovation, explore more stories here: http://mclrn.co/GREAT

