FC Bayern.tv live kicks off!

FC Bayern celebrates its 117th birthday! This coincides with the launch of the new 24-hour TV channel: FC Bayern.tv live!! Make sure to check it out for around-the-clock coverage of the German Record Champions. Meanwhile, preparations are underway for the DFB Cup clash with Schalke. The FC Bayern Women’s team beat Jena 2-1 at the weekend.

