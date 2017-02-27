FC Bayern.tv live kicks off!

FC Bayern celebrates its 117th birthday! This coincides with the launch of the new 24-hour TV channel: FC Bayern.tv live!! Make sure to check it out for around-the-clock coverage of the German Record Champions. Meanwhile, preparations are underway for the DFB Cup clash with Schalke. The FC Bayern Women’s team beat Jena 2-1 at the weekend.

